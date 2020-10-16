WildcatReport - Two senior starters opting out of 2020 season

Northwestern will play the 2020 season without two senior starters on defense.

The program announced on Friday afternoon that four players were opting out of the season for COVID-19 concerns: defensive end Samdup Miller and safety Travis Whillock were both returning starters, while quarterback Aidan Smith and tight end Jason Whittaker were reserves who didn't figure to get much playing time.

Those four players join senior left tackle Rashawn Slater, another starter who opted out of the season back in August.

"We completely support the decision each you man and his family made during summer," said head coach Pat Fitzgerald in the tweet announcing the opt-outs. Fitzgerald tipped the media last week during a Zoom call that more opt-outs were coming for the Wildcats.

Miller was entering his fourth year as a starter at defensive end. He started 35 consecutive games before an injury sidelined him for the last four games of the 2019 season. He had 29 tackles and 2.5 TFL last season, and has racked up 114 tackles and 17.5 TFL in his career.

Whillock started 11 of 12 games in 2019, finishing fourth on the team with 78 tackles. Over his career, Whillock has collected 135 tackles, six TFL, five passes defended and four fumble recoveries.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, the team has considerable depth at defensive end to absorb the loss of Miller, but they will have to rely on young, but talented players to replace Whillock.

At defensive end, senior Earnest Brown IV, who has been a pass-rushing specialist for the last three years, is expected to start at one spot for the Wildcats. Eku Leota and Adetomiwa Adebawore will likely battle for Miller's vacant spot, and his absence may also mean more playing time for sophomore Devin O'Rourke.

Leota, a redshirt sophomore, played in 10 games last season and racked up 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks in limited action. Adebawore showed flashes as a true freshman in 2019, making six tackles and a sack. Both players were singled out last week by defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz as players who have impressed him with their development during fall camp.