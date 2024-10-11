Tyler Kropp comes 'full circle' to Northwestern commitment

Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty forward Tyler Kropp was the second player to commit to Northwestern's Class of 2025, but it turned out to be a connection long in the making. The second slide of Kropp's X post announcing his commitment showed him as a kid posing with a mannequin in a Northwestern basketball uniform.

"It's a crazy photo. My sister was touring Northwestern," Kropp said. "I remember we were in the Under Armour store in Chicago, and I remember thinking how could it would be if I could play at Northwestern.

"We took that picture and it's just crazy to have that picture. It's pretty cool it's all come full circle."

