Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Tyler Kropp comes 'full circle' to Northwestern commitment
Default Avatar
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty forward Tyler Kropp was the second player to commit to Northwestern's Class of 2025, but it turned out to be a connection long in the making. The second slide of Kropp's X post announcing his commitment showed him as a kid posing with a mannequin in a Northwestern basketball uniform.

"It's a crazy photo. My sister was touring Northwestern," Kropp said. "I remember we were in the Under Armour store in Chicago, and I remember thinking how could it would be if I could play at Northwestern.

"We took that picture and it's just crazy to have that picture. It's pretty cool it's all come full circle."

Meet Northwestern's newest Wildcat, who flew under-the-radar in his recruitment until popping up last Friday, in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement