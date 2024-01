You can often tell how well a prospects visit went by his use of exclamation points in text messages.

By that measure, three-star 2025 defensive end Tommy Rupley's Elite Junior Day visit to Northwestern on Saturday was off the charts. He ended almost every sentence with an exclamation point. He called the entire experience "amazing!"

But there's another, more tangible method to assess Rupley's enthusiasm about the Wildcat program: after the visit, he put the Northwestern program in his Top 2.

Find out what the Belmont (Mass.) Belmont Hill star had to say about his experience in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.