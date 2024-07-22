What to watch for at Big Ten Media Days
Northwestern's representatives are set to appear in Indianapolis on July 23, the first day of Big Ten Media Days.
Head coach David Braun will start with his BTN-televised podium speech and Q&A at 11:15 a.m. Central time, per the Big Ten's release. Braun and three Wildcat players — wide receiver AJ Henning, linebacker Xander Mueller and running back Cam Porter — will then field further questions from reporters later that afternoon (times to be announced).
Last year, this event was tumultuous and hectic as a still-developing hazing scandal shrouded the program. Braun, who had just been hired days before after the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, took questions from the media for the first time on his own, as players opted out of the event. On top of holding the job for barely two weeks, he and his wife, Kristin, were expecting their third child.
Their daughter, Blake, was born three days after the event and was in attendance when he was named permanent head coach four months later in November.
Expect the tone this year to be more celebratory than somber, after Braun led a miraculous 8-5 campaign, made key hires across his staff and made a "major six-figure" donation to make Northwestern's temporary football venue on campus a reality during the Ryan Field rebuild.
Here is what we're looking for from him and his players as they speak to the media for the first time since spring practice back in April.
CATCH UP ON NORTHWESTERN: EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with head coach David Braun | Braun 'really proud of university leadership' for lakefront stadium
New stadium: Braun put his money where his mouth is and made a significant donation to help make Northwestern's temporary facility on the lake a possibility this fall and next.
"If other fan bases have strong opinions about it, we're not concerned," Braun told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "At the end of the day, you want to create an environment that's yours and that creates a home-field advantage and is something that's really memorable."
Expect the venue currently being built around Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, and Braun's role in that project coming to life, to be a key talking points.
New athletic director: Northwestern's athletic department has been reorganized with Dr. Derrick Gragg moving to a new role as Vice President for Athletic Strategy, whike an interview process for a new athletic director is ongoing. As Braun has found his footing and increased his job security, he's started to step forward on the administrative and fundraising side of the job.
His time in front of the mic could give Northwestern fans and followers a window on the search for Gragg's replacement, and Braun's role in the search as the leader of the school's most profitable program.
Starting quarterback: Hope springs eternal, and so does the key question of every offseason: who's playing quarterback?
Northwestern brought in veteran Mike Wright from Mississippi State via the transfer portal. The Wildcats' in-house favorite for the job, Brendan Sullivan, transferred to Iowa after spring ball. His decision was made after he was reportedly beat out for the No. 1 job by junior Jack Lausch. Lausch has only been used as an emergency or Wildcat-type quarterback in the past but showed coaches promising signs this spring.
Last year, Braun and Co. didn’t declare their starter publicly until Ben Bryant was sent out for the first drive of the opener vs. Rutgers. We'll see if that subterfuge was a one-time deal or, even in an offseason with a clear favorite, Braun will continue Northwestern’s tradition and avoid a public declaration as long as he can.
New coordinators: In the shuffle of stadiums and administrators, it can be hard to remember that Northwestern's staff will also feature plenty of new faces. New coaches will have the play sheet on both sides of the ball.
Zach Lujan was hired away from FCS National-champion South Dakota State as offensive coordinator, while Tim McGarigle was promoted from linebackers coach to take over the defense for Braun, who relinquished the role after he became the permanent head coach.
This is an opportunity for Braun to shed some light on how he's meshed with his new supporting brain trust.
WR AJ Henning: Henning was Northwestern's third-leading receiver last season with 418 yards and four touchdowns. With his game-changing speed and experience, it was a statement for the Wildcats and their NIL operation that he has returned for his final season of eligibility after transferring in from Michigan in 2023.
The question for Henning is, how high can his ceiling be? He will be stepping up as a starting receiver, as well as continuing his duties on punt returns and as an overall X factor in the offense.
What does Lujan have in store for him? Can he build chemistry quickly enough with Wright to be his ace in the hole the way he was for Bryant last season?
LB Xander Mueller: Mueller is another key returning starter. He was second on the team in tackles in 2023 with 110 and made big plays all year long. He will stay at Will linebacker, rather than sliding over to the middle to replace the graduated Bryce Gallagher, the only Wildcat with more tackles.
Mueller is incredibly experienced, a presumed captain and looking to improve even more in his fifth season in Evanston. What is his relationship with McGarigle, who recruited Mueller and has worked with him each season, as they both take a step up on the totem pole? How is Mueller helping along Mac Uihlein, the prohibitive replacement for Gallagher? What is this defense's potential with Mueller in a leadership role?
RB Cam Porter: Porter was the team's leading rusher last season and is set for his second full healthy season in purple and white. He hit a groove down the stretch of 2023 with several big games, including 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Purdue. Now, he's learning a new offense for his fifth year in Evanston and is the elder statesman in the running backs room, with Joseph Himon II and Caleb Komolafe.
How will that running back room split carries? What are Porter's responsibilities in a Lujan system? Does he see gains being made after nearly a wholesale change on the offensive line?