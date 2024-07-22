Northwestern's representatives are set to appear in Indianapolis on July 23, the first day of Big Ten Media Days. Head coach David Braun will start with his BTN-televised podium speech and Q&A at 11:15 a.m. Central time, per the Big Ten's release. Braun and three Wildcat players — wide receiver AJ Henning, linebacker Xander Mueller and running back Cam Porter — will then field further questions from reporters later that afternoon (times to be announced). Last year, this event was tumultuous and hectic as a still-developing hazing scandal shrouded the program. Braun, who had just been hired days before after the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, took questions from the media for the first time on his own, as players opted out of the event. On top of holding the job for barely two weeks, he and his wife, Kristin, were expecting their third child. Their daughter, Blake, was born three days after the event and was in attendance when he was named permanent head coach four months later in November. Expect the tone this year to be more celebratory than somber, after Braun led a miraculous 8-5 campaign, made key hires across his staff and made a "major six-figure" donation to make Northwestern's temporary football venue on campus a reality during the Ryan Field rebuild. Here is what we're looking for from him and his players as they speak to the media for the first time since spring practice back in April.



The slate of coaches set to speak at the podium, in Eastern Time. (Big Ten Conference)

New stadium: Braun put his money where his mouth is and made a significant donation to help make Northwestern's temporary facility on the lake a possibility this fall and next. "If other fan bases have strong opinions about it, we're not concerned," Braun told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "At the end of the day, you want to create an environment that's yours and that creates a home-field advantage and is something that's really memorable." Expect the venue currently being built around Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, and Braun's role in that project coming to life, to be a key talking points.

New athletic director: Northwestern's athletic department has been reorganized with Dr. Derrick Gragg moving to a new role as Vice President for Athletic Strategy, whike an interview process for a new athletic director is ongoing. As Braun has found his footing and increased his job security, he's started to step forward on the administrative and fundraising side of the job. His time in front of the mic could give Northwestern fans and followers a window on the search for Gragg's replacement, and Braun's role in the search as the leader of the school's most profitable program.

Starting quarterback: Hope springs eternal, and so does the key question of every offseason: who's playing quarterback? Northwestern brought in veteran Mike Wright from Mississippi State via the transfer portal. The Wildcats' in-house favorite for the job, Brendan Sullivan, transferred to Iowa after spring ball. His decision was made after he was reportedly beat out for the No. 1 job by junior Jack Lausch. Lausch has only been used as an emergency or Wildcat-type quarterback in the past but showed coaches promising signs this spring. Last year, Braun and Co. didn’t declare their starter publicly until Ben Bryant was sent out for the first drive of the opener vs. Rutgers. We'll see if that subterfuge was a one-time deal or, even in an offseason with a clear favorite, Braun will continue Northwestern’s tradition and avoid a public declaration as long as he can.

New coordinators: In the shuffle of stadiums and administrators, it can be hard to remember that Northwestern's staff will also feature plenty of new faces. New coaches will have the play sheet on both sides of the ball. Zach Lujan was hired away from FCS National-champion South Dakota State as offensive coordinator, while Tim McGarigle was promoted from linebackers coach to take over the defense for Braun, who relinquished the role after he became the permanent head coach. This is an opportunity for Braun to shed some light on how he's meshed with his new supporting brain trust.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXQmIzM5O3MgdGFsayBiYWxsIPCfl6PvuI88YnI+PGJyPkEuSi4s IFhhbmRlciBhbmQgQ2FtICgrIENvYWNoIEJyYXVuKSB3aWxsIHJlcHJlc2Vu dCB1cyBhdCBCaWcgVGVuIE1lZGlhIERheSBpbiBJbmRpYW5hcG9saXMgb24g SnVseSAyMy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNkTTNEeXNWWUkiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zZE0zRHlzVllJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vcnRo d2VzdGVybiBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5VRkJGYW1pbHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVGQkZhbWlseS9zdGF0dXMvMTgxMTQzMTY1ODgx OTkxOTk3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDExLCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK