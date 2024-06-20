Northwestern made it in under the wire for an official visit for Mandeville (La.) running back Nate Sheppard.

The Wildcats offered the 5-foot-11, 185-pound back on June 7, and got him to cancel his preexisting June 21 date to visit Pitt to slot in a trip to Evanston instead.

Sheppard, who has already taken OVs to Duke and Cal, is going into the trip looking to experience Northwestern before he makes his decision.

Read more about Sheppard's recruitment the day before his visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!