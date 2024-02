Leo Almanza Jr. carries 10 offers and has already visited Power Four programs like Baylor, Houston and Arkansas as part of his recruitment to play cornerback at the next level.

But Northwestern sees something different in the 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete from Trophy Club (Tex.) Byron Nelson.

After a call with head coach David Braun, Almanza has his first offer to play wide receiver.

"I don't really have a preference," he said about playing offense or defense at the next level. "The position won't really matter, it'll be the school and the relationship I have with the coaches."

