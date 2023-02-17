@WildcatReport

Northwestern’s 64-62 win over Indiana on Wednesday night gave the team 10 wins in the Big Ten for just the second time in 90 years and all but locked in an NCAA Tournament bid.

Wildcat head coach Chris Collins has treated talking about a potential invitation to the Big Dance all season like it’s a pitcher throwing a no-hitter. But on Wednesday night he finally came clean.

“Everyone talks about tourney talk, tourney talk, tourney talk,” he said. “We’re going to the tournament.”

The Athletic’s Seth Davis even put it in Sharpie.

Northwestern is now 10-5 in the Big Ten and in sole possession of second place. They have seven Quad 1 wins. They’ve beaten four ranked teams for the first time in school history. They are 6-2 on the road. That’s a tournament resume.

The 2016-17 Wildcats, the only NU team to ever make the tournament, didn’t win their 10th Big Ten game until March 1, when they beat Michigan with The Pass. This team has reached that mark with five games left.

“That’s great,” said Collins. “Now we can just focus on getting better… and hopefully find some wins down the stretch.”

It’s also time for the Wildcats to get greedy and set their sights a little higher on the horizon. With a tournament bid in their pocket, the Wildcats can’t ease off the accelerator. They need to punch it to the floor.

Northwestern, a program that is usually trying to get out of a play-in game, is in position to earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. All they have to do is hang on to a spot in the top four in the conference.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats as a seventh seed in his most recent tournament projection, but, with three Quad 1 games remaining, they could climb their way to a higher line. A four- or five-seed doesn't have to face a one- or two-seed in the second round and has a clearer path to the Sweet 16.

And then there’s the biggest prize of all: the Big Ten championship. The Wildcats haven’t won the conference crown since Franklin D. Roosevelt's first year in office (1933), but the planets seem to be aligning for the Cats to make a run.

After Purdue’s loss to Maryland on Thursday night, the Wildcats are just 1.5 games out of first place. Northwestern is 1-0 against Purdue, the lone team above them, and 2-0 against Indiana, the team right behind them, so they hold tiebreakers over both of them.

It’s time to find out how good this team can be because the Wildcats’ first half against Indiana was an eye-opener. Their relentless defense harassed the Hoosiers into 28.6% shooting, while their offense got any shot it wanted and built a commanding 39-20 lead.