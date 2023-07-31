Wide receiver Carson Grove announced his commitment to Northwestern just two days after he earned an offer from interim head coach David Braun on an unofficial visit to campus.

Grove is the first player to commit to Northwestern in Braun's tenure, a sight for the sore eyes of Wildcat fans that have seen a wave of five decommitments from the Class of 2024 since head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver is from the northwest suburbs of Chicago at Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey, and is someone Northwestern wide receivers coach Armon Binns has had his eyes on for awhile.

"I've been on the phone with him a lot," Grove said about Binns. "He told me that I've been a top priority for them for awhile and to just be patient.

"He showed me the depth chart... They have a lot of seniors graduating and they're looking for a slot position, that's where he sees me."