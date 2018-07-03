Fourth in a series of position-by-position breakdowns of the 2018 Wildcats by WildcatReport's Tim Chapman.

Cameron Green Getty Images

Of the many things unique to Northwestern football, the superback position is one that broadcasters like to reference often. A hybrid position of tight end, receiver and fullback, the Superback is a role that requires a lot of responsibility and cannot be handled by just anyone. In an interview with the Daily Northwestern, position coach Bob Heffner described the superback as “a guy who is a thinner tight end or a big wide receiver; somebody who can run, but can still be physical enough at the point of attack.” Fortunately for the Cats, they have had some good ones – Drake Dunsmore, Dan Vitale and recently graduated Garret Dickerson. This year’s cast possesses a versatile bunch that may be the most talented, top-to-bottom, this group has ever had. The guys who man the position have played a bevy of positions prior to NU and even during their time in Evanston. Inherent starter Cameron Green played wide receiver in high school and at the beginning of his career at NU. Backup Trey Pugh played tight end at the prep level. Superback Heavy Package specialist Trey Klock played offensive line at Georgia Tech and doubles as one at NU, too. Fellow “Heavy” man James Prather also played on the defensive line earlier in his Wildcat career.



The good

As part of offensive coordinator Mick McCall’s scheme, superbacks excel in the red zone as pass-catchers and run-blockers. All six TD catches by NU superbacks last year came inside the 20. They also helped seal or drive edge blocks that allowed running backs like Justin Jackson and Jeremy Larkin to find pay dirt. Green and Pugh both provide mismatches for linebackers and even some safeties, and are good enough athletes to add that extra dimension to McCall’s system that give quarterback Clayton Thorson (or whoever fills in for him) a viable mid-level target.



Areas to improve

Blocking from guys in the upper depth chart is an area of focus this season. It will be evident that when the Heavy package is in (Prather and/or Klock), the Cats will be running the ball and those ‘dozers will fit their role. But when the quicker, more elusive SBs line the field, will they be able to sustain blocks long enough for the NU backs to hit the second level and move the chains? Heffner and his crew are working on it, but only when October rolls around and the sleeves get rolled up will we see the merit of their muscle.



What it comes down to

All this group needs is to be consistent The Superback is rarely expected to be a hero. They must occupy the defenders they need to occupy, block when they are asked to block, catch when they are called on to catch. Versatile depth behind Green is also key. Pugh will be given his opportunity to fill the bill presented to him when he was recruited and enrolled early. If he can assert himself as a dynamic pass-catcher and blocker to compliment Green, this position could help NU turn the corner from an offense that is productive into, dare we say, prolific.



The leader

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald came to Green a couple years ago, after attrition depleted the superback position, and said ,“I think your role is going to be here... but it will only work if you want to do it and you embrace it.” Since the transition, Fitzgerald has commended Green for the work he has put in to it. Green helped the team with 20 receptions last year, averaging 8.5 yards per catch, with 2 TDs. He emerged in back-to-back games against Maryland (6 catches for 49 yards) and Michigan State (6 for 76, a TD and a 2-pt conversion), and as a reliable contingency to an injured Dickerson. Green uses his frame well and catches the ball with his hands, away from his body – something his father, former Chicago Bear Mark Green, taught him at an early age. This helps explain why his catch rate (74 percent) was the highest of any non-running back that caught at least three passes last year (and let’s face it, most passes to RBs are the safest). Green says he’s trying to better use his size to his advantage. Owning deceptive speed (he returned punts at Lincolnshire [Ill.] Stevenson High School), he’s a mismatch vs. linebackers in the pass game. But where superbacks in this Northwestern offense are most valuable is with their blocking on the edge and on the second level against those LBs. Green is working to become a better blocker, according to Heffner, and he often goes against standout DE Joe Gaziano in practice. His iron will certainly be sharpened by Gaziano’s in that matchup, and strength coach Jay Hooten will continue to work with Green to build his body.



James Prather Getty Images

The competitive depth

Sophomore Trey Pugh, an early enrollee, played in 11 games as a true freshman last season and will see his role increase this season. He has great athleticism for his size (6-foot-4, 236 pounds) will help create mismatch problems against second-level defenders in the flex role played by Vitale. Pugh is physical but needs to work on catching the ball with his hands, rather than letting it come into his frame. Pugh did not see much action last year outside of special teams and late fourth-quarter snaps but is a player who could have a breakout season. He chose Northwestern over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State, among others. Sophomore Cody Link (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) is a walkon from Madison, Wis. who will be counted on to help wrestle the West crown away from the Badgers this season. Link got involved in the passing game a little last year (2 receptions for a 14.5 yard average per catch), and will look to increase his role this season. Redshirt sophomore Eric Eshoo (6-foot-4, 232 pounds) came in with some positive buzz after winning a state championship and averaging 18 yards per catch his senior year at Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola. Playing at NU is a “dream come true” for Eshoo, and he will get a chance to earn his Northwestern stripes this season, likely battling Link for the right to spell Green and Pugh as a third superback.



Heavy package

When Northwestern needs that trite “three yards and a cloud of dust”, they will bring in their Heavy package, consisting of former linemen on both sides of the ball. Senior James Prather (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is a former defensive lineman with a lot of game experience and one of the unsung leaders of this team. In “heavier” situations, senior OL Trey Klock (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) adorns the No. 49 jersey and flanks as a wing or fullback, providing bulk to the edge. Other members of this slew of superbacks include a pair of walkons: senior Eric Lutzen (6-foot-6, 235 pounds), who has been a key scout player the last couple years, and redshirt first year Alex Oelsner (6-foot-4, 235 pounds). Incoming freshmen Charlie Mangieri (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and Brian Kaiser (6-foot-7, 210 pounds) will be joining the team this fall. Both need to bulk up for the future and will likely redshirt, but they could both see some action with the new rule that allows redshirts to play as many as four games.

