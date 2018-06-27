Third in a series of position-by-position breakdowns of the 2018 Wildcats by WildcatReport's Tim Chapman.



Three years ago the receiving corps, under the direction of position coach Dennis Springer, was drawing palpable ire even among the most faithful Wildcat fans. Drops, limited speed, and the lack of big-play ability and timely catches haunted this bunch and even had some questioning Springer’s tutelage. Since then, however, the Wildcat receivers as a whole have increased their efficiency (from 53 percent catch rate in ‘15 to 59 percent and 57 percent since), accountability (more 20-plus pass-catchers) and explosivity, accounting for more yards-per-catch and TDs. They went from averaging 138 receiving yards per game in 2015 to 245 and 233 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Granted, some of it reflected improvement in QB Clayton Thorson’s game, but Cat fans can agree that there was a significant upgrade in optics. In 2016, Wildcat pass-catcher Austin Carr was the receiver of the year in the Big Ten and a Biletnikoff finalist for the tops in the nation. The following season - 2017- the Wildcats had three receivers with more than 30 catches, which was the first time that happened since 2013.

Wide Receiver Production 2015-17 2015 2016 2017 20-plus catches 2 4 3 11-plus yards per catch 1 4 2 Touchdowns 4 17 11 Catch rate 53% 59% 57%

The group went back to focusing on the fundamentals and improving their craft. Springer used to coach the secondary (at another school), so he understands defensive philosophies and what opposing defenses are trying to do so he can teach his receivers to properly attack and exploit it. What Springer will need to teach this year is how to sustain success. While the Wildcats’ receiving unit has been better the last two seasons, they took a slight step back in production last year. With experience (and, hopefully, health) at both quarterback and within their own unit, the receiving corps will be set up to produce.



The good

Eight of the top nine receivers who caught at least five passes return from last year, including two of three starters. Even better is that all but two are underclassmen, so the future brightens even more than the present. With a bevy of snaps taken and routes run together as a group, and with four-year starter Thorson, there is plenty of evidence to expect good things from this group in 2018. It was apparent that each of these receivers gained confidence with every opportunity last season, especially throughout the nine-game win streak that closed the season and will continue in 2018. This company produced a Passing Success Rate that was middle of the pack (51st) in the NCAA and fifth in the Big Ten, according to Bill Connelly’s Football Study Hall. This means that the team collected 50 percent or more of the yards needed to gain on first down, 70 percent or more on second down, and all of the remaining yards needed on third and/or fourth down. Simply translated, the players in the passing game stepped up when needed.



Areas to improve

Northwestern was one of the lowest-rated passing teams (sub-100) in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) on passing downs, and also one of the least explosive (120th) as well (FootballStudyHall.com). This is not surprising to Cat fans, but still concerning. So as mentioned earlier, if offensive coordinator Mick McCall and the passing game works to mix up the passing downs, this number should improve, especially given the depth and experience here. Explosion plays will come with balance, but the Cats’ explosions will likely derive from yards after the catch, using elusive guys like Flynn Nagel and Riley Lees to turn routine crossing routes into large gains.



What it comes down to

This group has heightened expectations this season. It can be argued that this unit is one of the best on the offense, and one of the more underrated in the Big Ten. It’s been a while since a Purple cast of receivers could carry that honor. These Wildcats will need to withstand the mental tests they will face against some formidable defenses and keep a short memory, good or otherwise. Of course, a healthy and consistent quarterback will make a huge impact in the passing game. That said, if they stay healthy (as a unit) and convert their opportunities, this group has the tools to produce and aid whomever will be behind center.



The starters

X Bennett Skowronek (6-foot-4, 218 pound junior; 13 starts) Skowronek was the most-targeted receiver in Thorson’s arsenal last season. Even though he was second in receptions (45 for 644 yards), part of that was due to his role, which was a sideline/deep threat. He proved to be just that, notching 14.3 yards-per-catch (ypc) and five TDs, both team highs. Watch Skowronek and you’ll see he excels in two primary areas: his climb and his confidence. “He charges the ball well,” praises Coach Fitzgerald, “he’s got good timing.” On 50/50 balls, Skowronek not only has good height – to which Fitzgerald has humorously congratulated him on winning the genetics lottery – but good strength, too. Go back and watch the Michigan State and Purdue highlights to see a pair of TD grabs where he climbed the ladder to snag the score. These were things that Fitzgerald and his staff saw him do in high school and led him to Evanston (note: he was also a state champion basketball player). And though he has decent size, he is still growing into his frame. The confidence was seen in Skowronek’s first year, when he was reported to have been chirping back and forth with the upperclassmen, drawing the respect of All-American LB Anthony Walker and FS Kyle Queiro, who are both now in the NFL. Fans have always seen an enjoyable spunk out of No. 88. He has the competitive guise that he’s not afraid of his opponents’ size or status. It’s clear that Skowronek will be the leader of this group and reports have him studying new game plans, plays and coverages every day. The only real concern is how he left the Music City Bowl last December with an “unspecified injury” after he was slammed to the turf by an opponent after the whistle. But if Skowronek attacks his recovery like he does his opponents, he will head back to the huddle with that familiar grin.

Z Flynn Nagel (5-foot-11, 190 pound senior; 23 starts) Fourth-year Flynn Nagel not only brings the most experience in this group, but the most catches too, with 48 last year for an average of 10.2 ypc and two TDs. This role has become an expectation for Nagel by now; he was second on the team in catches in 2016, behind some guy named Carr. What stands out most about Nagel is his reliability, owning the highest catch rate in 2017 (68 percent). Given that most of his routes have him crossing the middle of the field, it’s impressive to see such sure hands and toughness. And it’s a task that he relishes and takes pride in. Out of the Brian Musso mold, Nagel runs good routes, gets open, and catches the ball, regardless of the hazards of the job. He likens himself to popular New England Patriots slot receiver Julian Edelman because of his elusiveness and fearlessness, the two greatest assets a slot receiver can possess. A good short-yardage and possession receiver, Nagel poses the Wildcats’ best option when a must-catch is needed. See his TDs against Michigan State in 2016 and then the thriller against the Spartans in triple-OT last year, and one can get a sense for his ability in the clutch.

Z Solomon Vault (5-foot-10, 193 pound redshirt senior; 1 start at WR) The wildcard for the Wildcats comes in a slightly smaller but more explosive package. Fifth-year senior Solomon Vault has already etched his name in Wildcat history as a kick-return specialist, but the offensive coaches hope he can get back to the threat level they saw emerging near the end of the 2016 season. Rehabilitative surgery for a lower-body injury caused Vault to miss the entirety of 2017, but after extensive time with the renowned NU athletic medical staff, he is ready to come back and punctuate his career with big contributions on the offensive side of the ball. Originally recruited as a receiver out of high school, he spent the first year and a half playing RB for NU, then switched back to WR, which has been a verified good move for McCall and his personnel. Vault garnered 15 catches in 2016 (also had 17 catches the previous two seasons) for a 10.9 ypc average, with two TDs. He is not a polished receiver but is a proven deep-ball threat, and even when the ball is not thrown his way his speed and quick feet forces deep safeties to respect him, opening up the field for his teammates.



The competitive depth

Though Vault will likely get the early nod to start at Z, Riley Lees (6-foot, 193 pound redshirt sophomore) is one of the more intriguing and exciting players in this group. His ceiling is high and he showed flashes of what should be a great career in Evanston last season, thanks to his elusiveness and 4.4 speed. He was productive, chipping in 18 receptions for 235 yards (13.1 ypc) and two TDs. And though Vault may have a step or two on him, Lees is the most electrifying receiver of the bunch in terms of whole package. Lees does need to improve his catch rate (50 percent), because as Thorson has said, “[he’s] special with the ball in his hands.” Ramaud Chiakiau Bowman (6-foot-2, 199 pound redshirt sophomore) earned some buzz in camp, but when he took the field last year he struggled with some drops, which gave him the lowest catch rate of the group. He has good feet though and will be counted on to provide that depth that will keep defenses under constant duress. Jace James (6-foot, 194 pound sophomore) came on late in the season, nabbing two catches in the Music City Bowl against Kentucky, both on third down which proves that he can be trusted to beat the sticks. The future looks bright for James, a product of the same high school (Glenbard North) that produced Justin Jackson and Greg Newsome. Charlie Fessler (6-foot-3, 212 pound redshirt junior) is a player to keep an eye on. Expectations have been high for Fessler since his arrival on campus and many are still eager to see his ascent. Though he only caught three passes last season, he had the second-highest catch rate among all Wildcat receivers and proved to be a deep-ball threat, averaging 22 yards per haul, including two over 28 yards. He certainly has good enough size to be a more physical receiver and will be one of the more interesting players to watch unfold this season. More than anything, Fessler needs to stay healthy. Speedster Jalen Brown (6-foot-1, 198 pound senior) was expected to be an immediate contributor, if not star, when he arrived as a grad transfer from Oregon last season; he even started in the opener. But a lower body injury limited him to just two and a half games so he never really seemed to get into a groove. Brown has always been a big-play threat, averaging near 20 yards per catch at Oregon, and the Cats could certainly use that potency downfield. The only question is how much that year off will cost him. Jelani Roberts (5-foot-8, 172 pound senior) can be compared to a jackrabbit: smaller than his predators, but much faster and with leaping ability. With sub 4.4 speed and a 40-inch vertical, Roberts provides a zippy option, almost exclusively utilized for jet sweeps and quick screens (or as a decoy thereof) in his limited playing time. He had 10 carries for 98 yards and two TDs last season. He can catch the ball, too, making eight receptions as a first year. Berkeley Holman (5-foot-11, 176 pound redshirt first year) has some buzz on him entering his first year of on-the-field eligibility. A track star in high school whose dad played at Oregon and in the NFL for a brief stint, Holman is physically similar to Nagel and Lees and will give the Cats another shifty possession receiver in the slot. Kyric McGowan (5-11, 190 pound sophomore) saw limited offensive action in five games (3 catches for a 7.3 average) as a true freshman. A smaller receiver with quickness and running ability, McGowan will look to carve out a space for himself in the Wildcats’ attack this season as another target who can rack up yards after the catch. Other members of this band of wideouts include sophomore Jack Tirmonia, redshirt first-year Will Lansbury, favorite long-haired, dancing “Juice Man”, junior Steven Reese, and incoming freshman Jacob Jefferson, who may see playing time this season with the new four-game redshirt rule.

