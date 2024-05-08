2025 DT Mason Mayne commits to Northwestern
Defensive tackle Mason Mayne announced his commitment to Northwestern just three days after his official visit.
The Wildcats offered Mayne on his unofficial visit on March 9, the first Big Ten team to do so. Mayne held six other offers from G5 or Ivy League programs, but had visited Michigan State and Wisconsin on unofficials in early April, and had been visited by Michigan in May.
A 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Lawton, Mich., is listed at defensive tackle in his commitment graphic. He is the first player to commit to Northwestern’s Class of 2025 after an official visit.
Northwestern’s Class of 2025 is back to five commits after losing tight end Zach Giuliano to Stanford in April. Mayne is the only defensive tackle so far, and joins Caden O’Rourke as the second defensive lineman of the group.
Mayne is yet to receive a ranking from Rivals, so Northwestern’s class remains as the No. 59 class in the country, for now.