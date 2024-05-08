Defensive tackle Mason Mayne announced his commitment to Northwestern just three days after his official visit.

The Wildcats offered Mayne on his unofficial visit on March 9, the first Big Ten team to do so. Mayne held six other offers from G5 or Ivy League programs, but had visited Michigan State and Wisconsin on unofficials in early April, and had been visited by Michigan in May.

A 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Lawton, Mich., is listed at defensive tackle in his commitment graphic. He is the first player to commit to Northwestern’s Class of 2025 after an official visit.