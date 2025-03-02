Premium content
2026 DE Elijah Satchell appreciates Northwestern's 'old school' selectivity
Getting an offer from Northwestern last week meant a lot to three-star 2026 defensive end Elijah Satchell.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Camden (N.J.) East Side knows that the Wildcats are what he called "old school." They are more selective than most other programs and don't offer nearly as many players.

So earning an offer, he said, made him feel "real honored".

Find out what else Satchell had to say about Northwestern and the potential for a visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

