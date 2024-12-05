Alijah Jones is ready to bring championship pedigree to Northwestern

Northwestern headed out to Maryland to recruit a safety for their Class of 2025. Alijah Jones turned out to be worth the East Coast trip.

Jones spearheaded a generational defense for Baltimore (Md.) Archbishop Spalding, a powerhouse that just won their third straight title this season with a defense that allowed 2.83 points per game.

That's not a typo. Jones and the Cavaliers shut out eight of their 12 opponents and allowed just four touchdowns all season.

Now he's excited to bring that championship pedigree to Northwestern's program.

"I'm really excited to get up there and be a Wildcat," Jones said. "I can't wait to be coached by [head] Coach [David] Braun and [safeties] Coach [Harlon] Barnett... They're full of joy and excitement, and I can't wait to get up there."

