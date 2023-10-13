MINNEAPOLIS-Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg are going to be spending a lot of time together this season.

Barnhizer, a junior, and Langborg, a grad transfer, will be side-by-side on the court in the four-guard lineups that head coach Chris Collins expect to be a team staple this season. And, after some quick planning on Langborg's visit to Evanston, they're also roommates off of it.

The two players are very different -- Barnhizer a versatile athlete from Lafayette, Ind., and Langborg a three-point marksman from San Diego by way of Princteon. But together they hope to replace the hole left by the departure of star guard Chase Audige.

There are high expectations for Barnhizer after he established himself as a two-way force in the home stretch of Northwestern's 2022-23 campaign. After a tough freshman season and a rocky start to his sophomore year, Barnhizer finished the last eight games as Northwestern's third-most important player, in tandem with their all-conference backcourt of Boo Buie and Audige.

Barnhizer averaged 12 points and 33 minutes in that final stretch. He was key in Northwestern's swarming and switching style of defense, and provided shot creation when Audige went cold.

Now that Audige is on to pro ball, it's Barnhizer's responsibility to deliver at that level all the time. Head coach Chris Collins said that is exactly what he and Barnhizer have been working towards since he came to campus.

"It's like any young player that grows into their role," he said at Big Ten Media Days. "Now is the time to take that jump. It's what he expects of himself and, if you ask him, it's a big reason why he decided to come to Northwestern.

"He's going to have the opportunity to develop into a key guy, night in and night out. There's no question that with Chase not being around, we're going to lose his shotmaking and playmaking. We need Brooks to take on even more, and I know he's looking forward to that."

Barnhized says Collins was spot-on.

"I feel like that [opportunity] is a big reason I came here," Barnhizer said. "Last year, when teams were really trying to take the ball out of Boo and Chase's hands, I had the opportunity to create like that.

"Now, it'll be asked of me to do it every game. I feel like I'm just getting started with what I can end up being."