Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue

If you think things are pretty bleak for Northwestern this season, just take a look at what's going on in West Lafayette with Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 1-6 on the season, with only a win over FCS Indiana State in the W column. They suffered a heartbreaking 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois on Oct. 12, but that's the only time they've been within 17 points of an opponent all year. Three of their losses, to Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Oregon, were by at least five touchdowns, and their average margin of defeat for the season is 18.1 points.

Just like Northwestern, the Boilermaker's offense is struggling, scoring 20.3 points per game, just two points more than the Wildcats' anemic unit. But while Northwestern has a defense it can hang its hat on, Purdue's D is the worst in the Big Ten, and one of the worst in the nation -- curious, considering that head coach Ryan Walters was a rising defensive coordinator when he took the job a couple years ago. The Boilers' are giving up 451.6 yards and 38.4 points per game, which ranks last in the Big Ten in both categories and below 120th nationally.

So times are tough for the Gold & Black; a reality made even worse by the fact that in-state rival Indiana is ranked 13th and 8-0 for the first time since 1967.

What are the issues with the Boilermakers, and is Northwestern a legitimate favorite coming off of two losses by a combined 63-17? We talked to Dub Jellison of BoilerUpload to find out.

