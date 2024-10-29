Braun backs Lujan as offensive coordinator

EVANSTON, Ill. - Head coach David Braun maintained that he had the right people in place on offense on Monday, two days after a 40-14 loss at Iowa marked the second game in a row without an offensive touchdown.

Northwestern's points per game has sunk to a grisly 18.4 mark, good for 123rd in the country, under first-year offensive coordinator Zach Lujan. Braun made the decision after last season to part ways with Mike Bajakian and hire Lujan, and he is still standing by his young coordinator.

"Zach has absolutely met expectations," Braun said. "The production on offense hasn't met our expectations and we're working tirelessly to get that fixed not only in the short-term, but the long-term.

"[I'm] very confident in the man we have running our offense. All of us are very aware that the production is nowhere close to where it needs to be, and there are a lot of components to that, but very confident in the short- and long-term that Zach is the right guy."

Braun was adamant that there is "absolutely not" any consideration for making a change at coordinator this offseason, even if the struggles continue. Part of those struggles have been the up-and-down play of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch, who was 10-for-19 for 62 yards, two interceptions and a safety against the Hawkeyes.

Braun also backed his starting quarterback heading into this Saturday.

"Jack Lausch is our starting quarterback," he said. "He will start against Purdue."

Braun did criticize Lausch on the safety he took against Iowa, however. It was a rare pointed remark towards a player's performance from the head coach.

"We drop back, have a hitch to the boundary open, but it's the first play after Jack threw an interception and he doesn't trust it, and it turns into a safety," he said. "It's a good play call and should have been a six- or seven-yard gain."

Northwestern ran the ball on the next nine plays across four drives and Lausch went 24:05 of game time between completions for positive yards.

"The things that make me confident in that [starting] decision are the way that Jack prepares, the way he competes," Braun said. "He needs to play better but we also need to play better around him, play better in the other two phases...

"Jack knows he needs to play better but I'm very confident that he'll do everything in hi power to make sure that happens."