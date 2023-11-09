@WildcatReport

Wisconsin has a lot in common with Northwestern right now.

Both teams have first-year coaches navigating the Big Ten for the first time. Both offenses are struggling to score points. Both have started backup quarterbacks the last four weeks but could get their starters back this week.

The Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have scored just 24 points combined over their last two games and dropped them both. First-year coach Luke Fickell's attempt to convert the Badgers to the Air Raid hasn't gone well, and now he's missing some of his best offensive weapons due to injuries.

We talked to Seamus Rohrer of BadgerBlitz.com to get the inside scoop on Wisconsin, and to break down Saturday's game.





Q. Wisconsin has lost two games in a row and three of its last four, including a really disappointing defeat at Indiana last week. What is this team’s mindset coming into this game?