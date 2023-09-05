News More News
Ben Bryant is eager to bounce back against UTEP

Ben Bryant threw for 169 yards and two interceptions in his Northwestern debut at Rutgers
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Staff Writer

It's easy to get lost in the numbers and history talking to Ben Bryant.

He's transferred three times, started for all three schools and has a career record of 16-9. Last week he became Northwestern's sixth different starting quarterback in the past three years.

He has one game in purple-and-white under his belt, which brought on another set of numbers to dissect: 20-for-35 passing, 169 yards, two interceptions and five sacks.

Bryant beat out incumbent quarterback Brendan Sullivan for the starting job this fall and interim head coach David Braun said that Braun will continue to be his starting quarterback for UTEP, and for the immediate future.

Read more about Bryant's time so far at Northwestern, his preparation for UTEP on Saturday and the team's outlook at quarterback in this WildcatReport premium story.

MORE ON UTEP: Takeaways from David Braun's Week 2 press conference

{{ article.author_name }}