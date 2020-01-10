News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 10:00:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Cats hope La Salle pipeline continues with 2021 CB Devonta Smith

Devonta Smith
Devonta Smith (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle has been good to the Northwestern football program over the years.

The Wildcats pulled Jordan Thompson out of La Salle in 2015, Jeremy Larkin in 2016 and just signed Cameron Porter last month.

Now they are going after another Lancer, three-star cornerback Devonta Smith, in the hope that the pipeline continues.

We caught up with Smith to talk about his interest in the Wildcats.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}