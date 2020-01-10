@WildcatReport

Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle has been good to the Northwestern football program over the years.

The Wildcats pulled Jordan Thompson out of La Salle in 2015, Jeremy Larkin in 2016 and just signed Cameron Porter last month.

Now they are going after another Lancer, three-star cornerback Devonta Smith, in the hope that the pipeline continues.

We caught up with Smith to talk about his interest in the Wildcats.