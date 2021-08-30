Cats land Top 100 point guard Rowan Brumbaugh

To put it simply, Northwestern's first 2022 commitment is a big one.

Four-star point guard Rowan Brumbaugh committed to the Wildcats on Monday on @TheFieldof68 with Jeff Goodman.

Not only is Brumbaugh a four-star talent who is ranked as the No. 93 prospect in the country, but to get a sense on how big a recruiting win this is for the Wildcats, take a look at his top six schools.

Northwestern beat out Kansas -- yes, Kansas -- Oregon, Texas, Maryland and Miami to land the 6-foot-4 Washington D.C. native who plays for Northfield (Mass.) Mt. Hermon.

That's pretty formidable competition, but head coach Chris Collins offered Brumbaugh in May, hosted him for an official visit in June and got him to commit on Aug. 18 -- he just waited until the first day of school to announce it.

Brumbaugh is the fourth Top 100 player that Collins has landed during his eight years in Evanston, joining Miller Kopp (66), Pete Nance (67) and Rapolas Ivanauskas (97). He is the first one of those blue-chippers who plays the all-important lead guard position, the focal point of the Wildcats' offense in Collins' system.

Ask Brumbaugh why he chose Northwestern over a traditional blueblood program like Kansas and a total of 31 other schools and you get a sense of why he became a Wildcat.

It fits his personality to a tee.

"I've always been the type of kid who has thought for myself, who always went against the typical or 'right' way, and maybe not picked the coolest or the sexiest place," he told WildcatReport.

"I'm going to bet on myself. I have a real opportunity to change and lead a program, and do things that the program has never done before."

Get to know more about Northwestern's newest Wildcat in this exclusive WildcatReport one-on-one interview: Meet Rowan Brumbaugh.

