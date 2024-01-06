@WildcatReport

Last year, Northwestern had the good fortune of playing perpetual Big Ten heavyweight Michigan State early in the season. The Wildcats beat the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., in December, right before MSU turned it around and won seven straight games on their way to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

The Wildcats aren’t as lucky this time around.

Michigan State again stumbled out of the gate early this season, losing two of their first three, and then both of their Big Ten games in December. They sat at 4-5 after the road loss to the Huskers.

But the Spartan team coming into Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday night (6:30 p.m., BTN) looks very different than that one. They are red-hot and riding a five-game winning streak that started with an eye-opening 24-point beatdown of then-No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 16 and includes Thursday night’s 31-point demolition of Penn State.

Just ask Northwestern head coach Chris Collins about the difference he’s seen in the Spartans.

“The Michigan State team we’re playing now isn’t the Michigan State team that played against Wisconsin and Nebraska a month ago,” he said during Thursday’s press conference. “They’ve found their stride, they’re playing well, they’re confident, they’re shooting better.”

The Spartans built a 25-point halftime lead against the overwhelmed Nittany Lions and coasted behind 24 points from Malik Hall and 22 from Tyson Walker. MSU shot 56.3% from the floor and 47.6% on 3-pointers as a team, forced 16 turnovers and held a 24-10 advantage on points off turnovers. They bludgeoned Penn State in all phases.

Collins says that the Spartans are now back to playing with what he calls “Michigan State speed.” Earlier in the season, he saw a team that wasn’t pushing the ball up the floor and struggled to shoot. But now, guys like Hall, Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard have upped their games in support of their star, Walker, who is the No. 3 scorer in the Big Ten at 20.2 points per game.

While Michigan State is coming off of a confidence-building 30-point win, Northwestern is trying to pick up the pieces after a gruesome 30-point loss at No. 9 Illinois on Wednesday night. The Illini routed Northwestern from buzzer to buzzer behind 32 points from Marcus Domask.

The Illini got any shot they wanted against a Northwestern team that calls defense its strength. Illinois shot a blistering 62.5% from the field and hit 55.6% of their 3s. The Illini’s 99 points were the most allowed by the Wildcats since a brutal 112-76 loss to Iowa in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, before assistant coach Chris Lowery arrived to transform the defense.

Collins said he was most bothered by the Wildcats’ “lack of physicality. We kind of backed down to Illinois’ physicality. They brought the fight to us.”

Illinois made its first six shots out of the gate and, Collins said, “we never responded to that first punch.”