DL Calvin Lorek knew that NU was the place for him during official visit

Defensive lineman Calvin Lorek from Loveland (Ohio) is the latest player to commit from Northwestern's May 9 official visit, and he's been through a whirlwind with the Wildcats.

On May 7, he got an in-home visit from defensive line coach Christian Smith and defensive assistant DJ Vokolek, accompanied by an offer via phone call from head coach David Braun. Then Lorek headed to Evanston for his official visit, committing to the Wildcats on Sunday.

"I had some other visits set up, so I was fine not committing on my visit," Lorek said. "But I remember Friday night just hanging out with my player host, [Troy Regovich], and I remember thinking, 'This is the place I want to go.'"

