Cats make Top 5 for Rivals250 DE Adepoju Adebawore

Adebawore, the No. 116 player in the nation, named his favorites in a tweet on Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats were listed along with two of the last three national champions -- Georgia and LSU -- as well as traditional blueblood Oklahoma and home-state Mizzou.

Northwestern is in some pretty good company in the Top 5 for Rivals250 DE Adepoju Adebawore .

Adebawore is, of course, the younger brother of Northwestern starting defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, and the Wildcats are hoping that family pull will make Adepoju a Wildcat.

PJ, as he is known, took an official visit to Northwestern on May 13-15. He is one of just two of the 18 prospects that visited that weekend who is not yet a Wildcat. (Three-star cornerback Smith Snowden is the other.)

Ranked as the No. 8 defensive end in the nation, Adebawore, also took official visits to Oklahoma and Missouri earlier this month. Oklahoma and Northwestern are generally regarded as the two favorites to land the edge rusher's commitment.

Northwestern's 2023 class, with four four-stars among its 20 commitments, is currently ranked ninth in the nation by Rivals, the first time the Wildcats have ever been in the Rivals' Top 10. Adebawore would immediately become the highest ranked member of the group and would no doubt give it another boost.

Adebawore would also give the Wildcats five four-star recruits for the first time in head coach Pat Fitzgerald's 16-year tenure. More remarkably, he would be the fourth four-star defensive end in the class, joining Michael Kilbane, Ashton Porter and Mason Robinson.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has kept his recruiting close to the vest. He said cryptically that his decision would come "soon."

Northwestern has just a few scholarship slots left for this cycle, but the Wildcats are more than willing to wait for Adebawore to make up his mind.