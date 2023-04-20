@WildcatReport

Northwestern fans are holding their breath as they wait for stars Chase Audige and Boo Buie to decide whether or not to return to Evanston for one last season or stay in the NBA Draft.

But Wildcat head coach Chris Collins isn't sitting idly by while the two guards make up their minds. He's busy making his roster better, whether they return or not.

Collins and his staff already landed two key transfers earlier this week, when graduate big man Blake Preston from Liberty and freshman guard Justin Mullins from Denver committed after official visits. Now they are after what could be the biggest prize of all: Princeton sharpshooter Ryan Langborg.

Langborg, a 6-foot-4 guard, will take an official visit to NU this weekend, according to multiple sources. He was one of the darlings of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, leading Princeton on a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16. He had 22 points and six rebounds in a win over Mizzou, and scored 26 in a loss to Creighton, when he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers.

Langborg averaged 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during the season but upped his scoring to 18.5 points per game in the tournament, when the 15th-seeded Ivy League champions knocked off Arizona, a No. 2 seed, and Mizzou, a No. 7 seed, before falling to Creighton in the regional semifinals.

Known for his outside shooting, Langborg shot just 33% from beyond the arc last season, but he converted 40% of his shots from long distance in 2021-22 as a sophomore. That's the kind of long-range production Northwestern sorely needs after finishing 12th in the Big Ten and 285th in the nation with 32% three-point shooting last season.