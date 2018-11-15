Northwestern signed two of its three 2019 basketball commits on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Forward Robbie Beran and guard Daniel Buie, who will go by his nickname "Boo", inked their national letters of intent to officially become Wildcats. The third member of the class, 6-foot-9 forward Jared Jones, did not sign on Wednesday. A source says that he will sign with the Wildcats in the spring. Here are snapshots of each new Wildcat.



Robbie Beran

Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)

Thumbnail: A 6-foot-9 forward who can handle the ball and shoot from the outside, Beran averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal as a junior at Richmond Collegiate last season. He played everything from center to point guard for his Team Richmond Garner Road AAU club over the summer, and his role model is Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. Recruiting: A four-star, Top 100 Stretch-4, Beran collected 30 offers overall and 15 from power-conference programs, including Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Xavier. He took official visits to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Northwestern, and committed to the Wildcats on Oct. 1. Collins on Buie: “We’re really excited to add Robbie Beran to the Northwestern basketball family. Robbie’s a long, versatile forward who brings a lot to the table. A unique skillset, very athletic, very skilled, competes on both ends of the floor, and is an outstanding student-athlete and high-character guy that we’d love to build our program with.” More on Beran from WildcatReport: Northwestern lands Rivals150 forward Robbie Beran Northwestern offer intriguing to versatile 6-9 forward Beran



Boo Buie

NYCHoops.net