Cats swamped by Wisconsin on the lakefront

EVANSTON-Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Martin Stadium followed what has become a very familiar script.

The defense played well enough to keep the Wildcats in the game, but the offense missed some opportunities for points early and shot itself in the foot time and again as the Badgers emerged an easy 23-3 win that was helped in part by a couple curious first-half decision by the Wildcats.

It was the third straight win for the Badgers, a team on the rise at 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten). Northwestern, meanwhile, was dealt a serious blow to its bowl hopes.

The Wildcats dropped to 3-4 (1-3) and must find a way to eke out three wins across the final five games of the season in a schedule that includes Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois. Only 1-6 Purdue at this point that looks like anything close to a likely win for the Wildcats.

Northwestern’s beleaguered offense managed just 209 total yards. Quarterback Jack Lausch, struggled in particular, completing just 9-of-24 throws for 82 yards. He also had a fumble and a safety. On third down, which has been an issue all season, the Wildcats converted just 2-of-14 chances – though they did finish 2-for-2 on fourth downs.

Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke was far from surgical – he wound up 14-for-24 for 160 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, but with 126 yards from Tawee Walker, it was more than enough to put this one away.

The Wildcat defense wasn’t dominant, but they came up with two takeaways and held the Badgers to 3-of-11 on third downs and 359 total yards, almost 200 fewer than they had last week at Rutgers.

The defense’s performance might even have been enough for victory in a world where Northwestern had a semblance of an offense that could move the chains and score more than a field goal. That just wasn’t the case.

The first half harkened back to the days of the old Big Ten West. Or maybe the 1930s, when the wing-T was in vogue. It featured seven punts, two blocked field goals, a blocked punt, an interception and a fumble.

But the Badgers went into halftime with a 14-0 lead thanks to a devastating turn of events late in the first half. The Wildcats took over on their own 1-yard line with 1:04 left in the second quarter. At that point, with the offense sputtering, Northwestern figured to run the ball, kill the clock and go into the locker room trailing just 7-0.

But the Wildcats got a first down at the 13 and got greedy. Lausch dropped back to pass, was sacked by John Pius and fumbled. The ball was recovered by Wisconsin’s Elijah Pitts at the NU 3-yard line. Cade Yacamelli scored on the Badgers’ first play with 39 seconds left in the half and the Badgers had a two-score lead that looked just about insurmountable for a Wildcat offense that generated just 139 yards in the first half.