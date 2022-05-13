Defense the focus of Northwestern's first official visit weekend

Northwestern has an opportunity to transform its defense of the future this weekend when the program welcomes a total of 18 prospects from the Class of 2023 for their first official visits.

The visitors will come from as close as the Chicago suburbs and as far away as Arizona. Five are already committed to the Wildcats.

Defense is clearly the focus of the group, as 11 of the 13 uncommitted prospects in attendance play on the defensive side of the ball. Furthermore, six of the prospects who will be on campus from Friday to Sunday are defensive linemen as the Wildcats look to bolster a front that got pushed around last season, finishing 119th in the nation against the run.

The guest list at defensive end, in particular, is eye-opening, with four four-star prospects. There will also be two defensive tackles on hand to tour the campus and facilities, meet coaches and players, and eat very well on Northwestern’s dime.

Three cornerbacks, a linebacker, a safety, a tight end and an offensive lineman round out the list.

Nine of the 13 uncommitted prospects have already been on campus at least once before. Their decision to use one of their five allotted official visits to return to Northwestern is significant, and some of them could be close to a decision.

The Wildcats’ six-member Class of 2023 is currently ranked 31st in the nation by Rivals. Could they add to that number this weekend? Keep your eye on WildcatReport here and on Twitter (@WildcatReport) to track the action.

Here is the guest list:



