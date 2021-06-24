Devin Turner's commitment got the ball rolling for Northwestern
Devin Turner was a trendsetter for Northwestern.
The three-star safety from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star was the first weekend official visitor who committed to the Wildcats, pulling the trigger on Monday, the day after he returned from Evanston.
That was the pebble in the water that created a wave as three more weekend visitors -- Denis Jaquez, Robert Fitzgerald and Octavian Smith -- followed Turner's lead and committed to Northwestern on Wednesday.
Turner said the main reason he became a Wildcat was a simple one.
“My favorite part of [the visit]," he said, "would be that it felt like home."
