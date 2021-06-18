Weekend official visitors have a Southern flavor

It's another weekend, and another batch of prospects is arriving on campus at Northwestern for their official visits. But this group has a little bit of a Southern accent.

Four of the seven prospects who will touch down in Evanston today hail from the South. If you add to the mix Alabamian Evan Smith, who arrived for his official yesterday and will stay through Saturday, and it's five of eight.

Here's a thumbnail sketch of each of the official visitors, a group that includes a running back, a quarterback, a defensive end, and a whole mess of defensive backs.