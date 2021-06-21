Texas safety Devin Turner commits to Northwestern
It didn't take long for Devin Turner to make up his mind and become a Wildcat.
The three-star safety from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star announced his commitment to Northwestern on Monday, a day after returning from his official visit.
Turner's verbal pledge was announced on his father's Twitter account.
Turner was one of seven official visitors who were on campus from Friday to Sunday. He becomes the sixth player in the Wildcats' 2022 class.
A 6-foot-2, 184-pounder, Turner provides an intriguing mix of physicality, quickness and size. He plays safety at Frisco (Texas) Lone Star but could easily fill out and become a linebacker at the next level.
Turner collected a total of 14 scholarship offers. He took official visits to Arizona and Northwestern on consecutive weekends and decided that the purple Wildcats were a better fit.
Turner is the first safety in Northwestern's 2022 class, which was ranked 47th in the nation before his verbal pledge.