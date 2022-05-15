Dylan Roberts is Northwestern's third commit of the day
Northwestern's coaches certainly cashed in on the beautiful weather in Evanston this weekend.
Northwestern picked up their third commitment of the day, and second from an official visitor, this time three-star defensive tackle Dylan Roberts.
Roberts joins fellow official visitor Tyler Gant, a three-star defensive tackle who committed this morning, and Jordan Knox, a three-star offensive lineman who pulled the trigger from South Carolina after a visit last month.
Roberts, an Arizona native, held offers from four other Power Five schools: Arizona, California, Colorado and Washington State. This weekend's official visit was his first time on campus.
Last season, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Roberts tallied 27 tackles, 11.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks for Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial.
Roberts is the ninth overall member of the class of 2023, its second defensive lineman and fourth defensive player.
The Wildcats' 2023 class is now ranked 18th in the nation by Rivals.