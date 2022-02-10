Edgy Tim likes Frank Covey IV's athleticism, versatility

Edgy Tim O'Halloran knew it wouldn't take long for Frank Covey IV to commit to Northwestern.

The three-star 2023 athlete from nearby Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect was "blown away" from the Wildcats' offer, said O'Halloran, who has been covering Illinois high school football since the early 1990s. After all, it was Covey IV's first scholarship offer. From anyone.

So when Covey IV pulled the trigger on Sunday, just four days after picking up an offer and eight days after a Junior Day visit, it wasn't much of a surprise.

But what kind of player will the Wildcats be getting in Covey IV? We talked to the expert who watched the new Wildcat play in person twice last season, to find out.

