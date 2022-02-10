 WildcatReport - Edgy Tim likes Frank Covey IV's athleticism, versatility
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-10 08:34:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Edgy Tim likes Frank Covey IV's athleticism, versatility

Frank Covey IV plays QB at Prospect but will convert to wide receiver at Northwestern.
Frank Covey IV plays QB at Prospect but will convert to wide receiver at Northwestern. (@FrankCovey6)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: Covey IV joins the Wildcats' commitment party l Northwestern lands two 2023 Chicago area commits


Edgy Tim O'Halloran knew it wouldn't take long for Frank Covey IV to commit to Northwestern.

The three-star 2023 athlete from nearby Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect was "blown away" from the Wildcats' offer, said O'Halloran, who has been covering Illinois high school football since the early 1990s. After all, it was Covey IV's first scholarship offer. From anyone.

So when Covey IV pulled the trigger on Sunday, just four days after picking up an offer and eight days after a Junior Day visit, it wasn't much of a surprise.

But what kind of player will the Wildcats be getting in Covey IV? We talked to the expert who watched the new Wildcat play in person twice last season, to find out.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}