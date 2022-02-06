Northwestern lands two Chicago area 2023 commits

Chicago's Big Ten team lived up to its billing on Sunday, landing two Chicago area commits for its 2023 class. Quarterback Aidan Gray and wide receiver Frank Covey IV, from Naperville North and Prospect, respectively, both announced their commitments to the Wildcats on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Both players' recruitment followed a similar path. They both visited Northwestern for a Junior Day event last Saturday and received their offers from the Wildcats on Wednesday. So it's fitting that they both committed on Sunday.



QB Aidan Gray

Gray, a three-star quarterback, has been on the Wildcats' radar for quite some time and visited for a game last fall. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder had seven offers from MAC programs, but Northwestern was his first from a Power Five program. It didn't take him long to decide that he wanted to stay home for college and become a Wildcat. "I am beyond excited and thankful to say I will continue my football and academic career at Northwestern University with the opportunity to represent the city of Chicago!" said Gray in his commitment tweet. "To Wildcat Nation, I'm home. Go Cats."



WR Frank Covey IV

