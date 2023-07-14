News More News
Eskildsen's decommitment decision was all about Fitz

Three-star WR Brett Eskildsen decommitted from Northwestern on Wednesday.
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Three-star wide receiver Brett Eskildsen thought he found himself a home when he committed to Northwestern on June 22. But on Wednesday night, just 20 days later, he announced his decommitment from the Wildcat program.

What changed in the interim was the emergence of a widespread hazing scandal within the football program and the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday.

Eskildsen was one of four commitments to leave the program within 48 hours of Fitzgerald's dismissal.

For Eskildsen, the firing of the iconic head coach that led to his decision much more than any concerns he had about the program's culture. He said he committed to Northwestern for three reasons. Two of them, which were both directly related to Fitzgerald, were now gone.

