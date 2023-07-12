@WildcatReport

Eskildsen is fourth Northwestern decommitment since Fitzgerald firing
Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen decommitted from Northwestern on Wednesday to become the fourth 2024 pledge to leave since the program fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday.
Eskildsen, a three-star prospect from Frisco (Texas) Centennial, committed to Northwestern on June 22 but decided to rescind his verbal commitment two days after Fitzgerald was dismissed by the Wildcats.
"After much consideration and prayer, my family and I have decided to decommit from Northwestern University," Eskildsen said in a tweet. "Thank you to all of the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. With that being said, my recruitment is now open."
Eskildsen, who took an official visit to Northwestern on the weekend of June 2 and rated his experience a "10," was the only wide receiver in the Wildcats' class. He chose Northwestern over 14 other offers, including Kansas State from the Power Five.
Eskildsen follows in the footsteps of three fellow former classmates who decided to leave the program in the last 24 hours. Three-star offensive linemen Payton Stewart and Julius Tate decommitted on Tuesday night, while three-star defensive lineman flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Wisconsin earlier today.
Northwestern's class, which began the week with 14 members, now has just 10, the fewest in the Big Ten. The Wildcats' class has dropped to 74th in the nation after Eskildsen's decommitment.