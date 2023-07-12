@WildcatReport

Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen decommitted from Northwestern on Wednesday to become the fourth 2024 pledge to leave since the program fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday.

Eskildsen, a three-star prospect from Frisco (Texas) Centennial, committed to Northwestern on June 22 but decided to rescind his verbal commitment two days after Fitzgerald was dismissed by the Wildcats.

"After much consideration and prayer, my family and I have decided to decommit from Northwestern University," Eskildsen said in a tweet. "Thank you to all of the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. With that being said, my recruitment is now open."