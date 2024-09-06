Northwestern is hoping to end a five-game losing streak to its "academic school" nemesis Duke in a rare Friday night contest in Evanston.

The Wildcats (1-0) will host the Blue Devils (1-0) at 8 p.m. in the first game under the lights at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

After a hot and sunny day and a 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio) last weekend, the sun will set nearly an hour before kickoff, temps will hang around the low 60s and the winds will be whistling off the lake at nearly 20 miles per hour.

Duke trounced the Wildcats in Durham, 38-14, last season, but head coach David Braun has won eight of 11 games since.

The Blue Devils' head coach, Mike Elko, left for Texas A&M and their quarterback, Riley Leonard, left for Notre Dame after last season. They have been replaced by Manny Diaz, the head coach who was previously a defensive coordinator at Penn State, and Maalik Murphy, a transfer quarterback from Texas.

The Diaz-Murphy duo opened with a win of their own, 26-3, over Elon from the FCS. Murphy threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, against one interception, and the Duke defense racked up eight sacks and 16 TFL. Something has to give in the trenches against a Northwestern offensive line that gave up zero sacks last week.

Can Braun and the Wildcats snap the streak, or will the Blue Devils continue their dominance over the guys in purple?

