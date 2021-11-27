Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Illinois

Yes, they have a losing record. And no, they're not going to a bowl game. But there's a lot on the line for the Wildcats when they take on Illinois in the season finale on Saturday in Champaign. Of course, they want to send their seniors out with a win after what's been a bitterly disappointing season. It's also the program's only trophy game, and there’s no one they want to beat more than their rivals downstate. Northwestern can also do something that no Wildcat team has ever done: win seven in a row against the Illini. Looking even bigger picture, Northwestern has an opportunity to pull even with in the all-time series, which Illinois currently leads 55-54-5. Can Northwestern keep the Land of Lincoln Trophy in Evanston for a seventh straight year? Here are our staff predictions:

Jared Thomas (2-7)

My take: For Jared Thomas's keys for how the Cats can beat the Illini, see JT's Keys to win The Hat. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 20 Illinois 10 Confidence level: "A million" (out of 10)



Michael Fitzpatrick (8-3)

My take: Mercifully, the 2021 Northwestern football season will come to an end on Saturday. Northwestern has a chance to extend their winning streak over the rival Fighting Illini to seven games, which would tie a series record. While the team’s records are similar, Illinois is coming in with the excitement of new head coach Bret Bielema’s first year coming to a close with signs of progress, while Northwestern closes out a season they will have to work tirelessly to put in the rearview mirror in the offseason. Northwestern can’t score and their defense isn’t consistent enough to support the offense. Illinois wants to run the ball, and the Cats’ rush defense allows the most yards per game in the Big Ten. Illinois will also be extra motivated to end their losing streak to NU, while Northwestern can’t put the embarrassment of 2021 behind them fast enough. Fearless forecast: Illinois 20 Northwestern 7 Confidence level: 10



Matthew Shelton (8-3)

My take: The barest bones of my modern Northwestern knowledge are that Northwestern takes The Hat, no matter how rough the season. It's a grim matchup with seven combined wins between the teams ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, in the Big Ten West. The Cats have won five of their last six Hats by 10 or more. Though their record is not much better than Northwestern's, Illinois has played their Big Ten schedule close and forced teams to fight for wins. Outside of a 24-0 loss to Wisconsin, all of their Big Ten matchups have been decided by 10 or less. It is a stingy Illini squad that won't be completely run off the field like past iterations of Illinois. That being said, the edge for Northwestern will come running the ball. The dual-threat flashes of quarterback Andrew Marty, combined with the running back Evan Hull that we saw against Purdue, should be even more prevalent this week. When Northwestern hasn't faced an elite defense like Wisconsin or Iowa, the key to their success has been the ground game. The Illini don't have the explosive threats that Purdue had; the defense should lock in for the final week and give the offensive line and Marty/Hull the ability to wear down the Illinois defense and grind out a win to cap the brutal 2021 campaign. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 21 Illinois 17 Confidence level: 8



Louie Vaccher (8-3)