The 2024 season has arrived and WildcatReport's Fearless Forecasts have returned! The Wildcats open their campaign at their new temporary home, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, against Miami (Ohio), the reigning MAC champions. Northwestern has improbably been on the losing end of this all-time series, just 3-7 against the RedHawks, including an embarrassing 17-14 loss at home in their last matchup in 2022. The oddsmakers have paid attention and the Wildcats are just three-point favorites for their home opener against a Group of Five opponent. But it's a new era in Evanston, and head coach David Braun and his staff hope to set the program's trademark slow starts behind them. New offensive coordinator Zach Lujan has arrived from South Dakota State and, while the staff has stayed quiet on publicly naming a starter, we think that grad transfer Mike Wright from Mississippi State will get the nod at quarterback. Together they're all hoping to do their part and back up a defense that, while it has a new play-caller in Tim McGarigle, returns heaps of experienced veterans to execute the familiar system that Braun installed last season. Will the Wildcats get a victory in their new, temporary home on the lakefront? We make our predictions.



The Wildcats have a lot to figure out up front on offense, but their experienced defense will keep the RedHawks in check long enough for Lujan to find his Division I sea legs on the lakefront. Northwestern's offense is a point of excitement for the first time in several years with game-changing speed from Wright, running back Joseph Himon II and wide receiver AJ Henning. Combined with captain and bell cow back Cam Porter, the Wildcats will assert themselves at the point of attack and on the outside. Miami has sixth-year senior Brett Gabbert, but the Wildcats have a ferocious and deep defensive line that can make even the most veteran operators uncomfortable. Toss in safeties like Coco Azema and Devin Turner, and Northwestern has the tools to overcome a tough loss at cornerback with Ore Adeyi's injury. The RedHawks return a lot from their 11-3 season last year, but will notably be without 1,000 yard rusher Rashad Amos, who transferred to Ole Miss for 2024. Northwestern's staff and players are hungry to put the team's past of early inconsistency behind them, and they'll do that with a reliable win over their MAC foe. Fearless Forecast: Northwestern 28 Miami 17



