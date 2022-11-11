Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald seemed to have PJ Fleck's number when he first arrived in Minneapolis. The Wildcats destroyed the Golden Gophers 39-0 in Evanston in 2017, Fleck's first season. The next year, they beat them 24-14 in Minneapolis. But Fleck has taken the last two in a row, in 2019 and 2021, both times in Evanston (the teams didn't play in 2020 due to COVID). The Gophers laid a 41-14 whipping on NU last season. Will the Gophers make it three wins in a row over Northwestern and claim Fleck's first win over the purple in Dinkytown? Or will the Wildcats snap their brutal eight-game losing streak, the longest of Fitzgerald's tenure?

Our staff weighs in with their takes.



Matthew Shelton (5-4)

My take: The last time Northwestern's defense showed out in a bad-weather game, they gave up 42 points the following week to Wisconsin. I'm avoiding getting sucked in by their great play against Ohio State, albeit in a loss; I think Minnesota will be too much for the Wildcats. While Brendan Sullivan has shown flashes and sparks of getting the offense up and running, there still is a long way to go for a Northwestern team that is 126th in scoring. Minnesota has one of the stingiest defenses in the country, and they'll continue to keep Northwestern in check. Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is likely at the helm for the Gophers, and Northwestern's defense struggles when new and unexpected variables or wrinkles are thrown into opposing game plans. Kaliakmanis will keep the Wildcats guessing, the Minnesota defense will keep Sullivan and the offense on lockdown for most of the game, and Northwestern will fall to 1-9 on the year. Fearless forecast: Minnesota 27 Northwestern 17



Luke Slabaugh (4-5)

My take: Kind of excited to see how NU fares in 25-degree Minneapolis, after last week's monsoon kept them within striking distance of Ohio State. You're not going to stop Gophers legend Mo Ibrahim. At this point, you can lock him in for 100 yards on the ground weekly. Best to contain him. But can you do that for 60 minutes and then some? I thought the Cats looked solid off the edge and plugging gaps, at least for the first half of the Buckeyes game. Eventually, tOSU committed to the run and got the upper hand. It feels as if Minnesota recruits and develops the longest, beefiest offensive linemen out there each year. Line of scrimmage game, line of scrimmage league. Good news is - mathematically, NU can still win the Big Ten. Fearless forecast: Minnesota 17 Northwestern 7



Louie Vaccher (5-4)