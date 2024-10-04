Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. No. 23 Indiana

All eyes will be on redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch in his third start at quarterback. (Photo by AP)

Emerging from a well-timed bye week, Northwestern (2-2) hosts No. 23 Indiana (5-0). Originally projected to be one of the Wildcats' most winnable games, the Hoosiers have instead completed an overnight turnaround under new coach Curt Cignetti and a host of transfers to become NU's first ranked opponent of the season. Hoosier signal caller Kurtis Rourke ranks 13th in passing yards and is tied for 17th in passing touchdowns in the nation, and collectively they average 48.4 points per game. Northwestern, on the other hand, is on their second starting quarter and hasn't thrown for a touchdown against an FBS opponent yet. The Wildcats head into this matchup as 13.5-point underdogs. All hope isn't lost, though. The Wildcats project to be the best defense Indiana has faced by far. Other than Maryland (56th), the Hoosiers have not faced a defense better than 95th in points allowed in the NCAA. Northwestern comes into the game ranked 23rd and has yet to allow more than 24 points in regulation. The Wildcats' two losses have been in double overtime to an undefeated Duke team and on the road at Washington. Can the Wildcats pull off the upset, or will they fall below .500?

Matt Shelton (3-1)

It's time to put the fearless in the forecast, I think the Wildcats can pull off an upset. Indiana has barnstormed through nearly the first half of their schedule, but have done so against defenses well below Northwestern's standard. The defensive line will still be without tackle Carmine Bastone, but game-changing edge rusher Anto Saka should be back at full health and the rest of the squad will be hungry to give the Hoosiers their toughest task yet. The Hoosiers proved early against Maryland they can be mortal with a scoreless first quarter and two early interceptions by Rourke. There are still some injury impacts and questions on the offensive line for the Wildcats. Center Jack Bailey is likely out for the season and it's unclear if a newly healthy Nick Herzog will replace Cooper Lovelace at left guard. But if they can drag the Hoosiers down into a grind-it-out game, if Lake Michigan can chip in some wind and if Cam Porter can be back and contributing, this is an offense hungry to live up to its defense and raring to give Indiana a different game than they've played all year. Through 17 games, head coach David Braun has yet to lose consecutive outings. It's time for the Cardiac Cats to make their first appearance in 2024. Fearless Forecast: Northwestern 24, Indiana 21

Louie Vaccher (3-1)