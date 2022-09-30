Northwestern is just 2-7 all-time at Beaver Stadium since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993. But one of those two wins came under circumstances that are very similar to Saturday's matchup with the No. 11 Nittany Lions. In 2014, Northwestern was a disappointing 1-2 heading into Happy Valley. The Wildcats lost their first two home games of the season, to Cal and Northern Illinois, both by one score, and both as the favored team. They then posted an unimpressive, lackluster win over Western Illinois. Penn State, meanwhile, entered 4-0, though unranked. On game day, NU quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for 258 yards and ran for three TDs as the Wildcats upset the Nittany Lions, 29-6. The Northwestern defense held Penn State to just 50 yards rushing and 266 yards overall, and kept the pressure on quarterback Christian Hackenberg throughout the game, sacking him four times. Anthony Walker Jr., a redshirt freshman making his first career start, was a breakout star, leading the Wildcats with eight tackles and coming up with a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown. It's not a perfect comparison. This Northwestern team has looked worse so far this season than that 2014 squad, which finished a disappointing 5-7; and the Nittany Lions look a lot stronger than their counterparts that wound up 7-6. But it's still uncanny. Can the Wildcats channel that 2014 energy and pull off a stunning upset of the 26.5-point favorite Nittany Lions on Saturday? Or are they in line for a brutal defeat? Our staff weighs in with their picks.



Matthew Shelton (0-4)

My take: Penn State is going to wear down Northwestern throughout this game, and end up winning handily. The way for the Wildcats to be competitive or win this game would be through a slow Penn State start or sudden turnovers, but it seems very unlikely the Nittany Lions will oblige them. Since a close win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State has played dominant and precise football. Quarterback Sean Clifford, who will play Northwestern for the first time in his five-year Penn State career, has cleaned up his game and has only thrown one interception compared to eight touchdowns through four games. Neither of the fearsome freshman running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen has fumbled yet. On the other end, Penn State's defense has forced nine turnovers. For a team that has lost consecutive turnover battles with Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio), that does not bode well. The Northwestern offense is going to be stifled by a Penn State defense that is allowing only 16.8 points per game this season, and the Northwestern defense is going to get worn out by a potent and patient Nittany Lion offense. Hopefully, this is me using my 0-4 prediction powers for good and opening the door for a Northwestern upset win in Happy Valley. But I think this undefeated Penn State team is going to continue to pick up steam with an easy home win over the Wildcats. Fearless forecast: Penn State 34 Northwestern 7



Luke Slabaugh (2-2)

My take: The late, legendary basketball coach John Wooden said, "When opportunity comes, it's too late to prepare." NU wasn't prepared for this season. The Cats have plodded through September - one in which they arguably could have gone 4-0 entering a deep stretch of Big Ten play - and made every focusless mistake a team could make in their three-game losing streak. A fanbase grows weary with apathy and frustration. Northwestern's lack of preparation for the big stage manifested itself with some hair-pulling moments Saturday: Cam Mitchell refusing to fall on the ball after inducing an excellent strip-sack fumble; Malik Washington failing to protect the ball for it to get punched out by a Miami player in two critical situations; and a blocked punt that turned into a RedHawk touchdown. The Cats must learn from these mistakes and improve. Pat Fitzgerald says the Wildcats are close to cleaning up these errors and turning close losses into wins. That's the thing that's painful about last week's game: it was winnable. They didn't bury themselves in a hole early. They had them on the ropes. Progress? Perhaps. Is it enough to win at Happy Valley? Likely not. However, the Wildcats' work is cut out for them: win the turnover battle, win the line of scrimmage, and seize momentum with small victories early. I'd love to see some inspired play-calling from Mike Bajakian. Penn State head coach James Franklin acknowledged point-blank that the offense to this point has run through Evan Hull. I worry that the Nittany Lions will snuff out all the three-yard screens and receptions in the flat, violently. Fearless forecast: Penn State 35 Northwestern 20



Louie Vaccher (1-3)