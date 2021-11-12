Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Last season, Northwestern used a stifling defense to strangle No. 10 Wisconsin, 17-7, to run its record to 5-0. The Wildcats were on their way to a Big Ten West title and finished the season ranked 10th in the AP poll. The Badgers went a disappointing 4-3 and finished third in the division and unranked. What a difference a year makes. This year, Wisconsin has the No. 1 defense in the nation and is in a first-place tie in the Big Ten West after winning five straight games. Northwestern, on the other hand, is languishing at 3-6. They've lost three straight and are one game out of the division basement. That's why the No. 20 Badgers are 24.5-point favorites. Can the Wildcats pull off a colossal upset in Madison, where they've won just one time in their last seven tries? Or are the Vegas oddsmakers correct in assuming that this be a Badgers bludgeoning? Here are our staff predictions.



Jared Thomas (2-5)

My take: I'm always going to stick with the Cats, no matter what. I still think this is a team waiting to make us go, "Ahah. That's the team we've been looking for all season." We've seen tiny windows of promise this season, but only for brief periods. Not a quarter, a half, or certainly not a game. They need to show themselves that they can do it. They have to go out and compete to keep their bowl hopes alive. For much more on how the Cats can upset the Badgers, see JT Keys: Northwestern vs. Wisconsin. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 17 Wisconsin 14 Confidence level: 4 (out of 10)



Michael Fitzpatrick (6-3)

My take: Northwestern and Wisconsin are two teams heading in opposite directions. The Badgers up and the Wildcats down. The game will go accordingly. Northwestern’s nonexistent offense will struggle even more than they have been (if that’s possible) against Wisconsin’s elite defense. This will be ugly. Fearless forecast: Wisconsin 31 Northwestern 7 Confidence level: 10



Matthew Shelton (6-3)

My take: Northwestern has to travel to Camp Randall on the heels of a grueling three-game losing streak. They will be welcomed by a stingy Badgers defense allowing the fourth-fewest points per game, and just a little more than 50 yards rushing per game. The Wildcat offense is already struggling and failed to crack 14 points for the fourth time in five games against Iowa last week. Wisconsin's defense will be too strong, its offense will wear down Northwestern's defense through the ground game and time of possession, and Northwestern's offense won't be able to keep its defense off the field for long enough to catch its breath. Wisconsin will seal off the run game, and Iowa proved that quarterback Andrew Marty is not capable of beating teams through the air. These are two teams headed in opposite directions: Northwestern has lost three straight, Wisconsin has won five straight. They will stay on those trajectories this weekend. Fearless forecast: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 7 Confidence level: 10



Louie Vaccher (6-3)