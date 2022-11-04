One thing about playing the Buckeyes is, they'll let you know exactly where you stand. Northwestern has had very different experiences playing juggernaut Ohio State teams in recent years. In the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game, the Wildcats made some noise but in the end got outclassed in a 45-24 loss. In 2019, a dreadful 3-9 NU team got embarrassed at home, 52-3. Then, in 2020, the best Wildcat team in a quarter century took a lead well into the third quarter before falling 22-10. Saturday's matchup at Ryan Field feels a lot like the 2019 version, the class nerd against the bully. The Cats are riding a seven-game losing streak and have myriad problems on both sides of the ball. Ohio State is, well, Ohio State, ranked second and rolling up big numbers with another Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Can Northwestern, a 38.5-pount underdog, at least hang around for a while? Or will the Cats get flattened by the big, bad Buckeye steamroller? Our staff weighs in with their takes.



Matthew Shelton (4-4)

My take: The days of 2020 when the Northwestern defense could give the Wildcats a puncher's chance against anyone are long gone, and No. 2 Ohio State is going to run away with this one. Northwestern struggled to stop Iowa's putrid offense last week, trying to slow down the No. 2 scoring offense in the country will be too much to ask. A torrential downpour almost delivered Northwestern an upset at Penn State, but even if the heavens open up on Saturday morning, this Ohio State team is too talented and too focused on competing for a national championship to be stopped. Their offense features Heisman-favorite quarterback CJ Stroud, a 1,000-yard backfield of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, and two 700+ yard receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egkuba. It's not just offensive firepower that has led the Buckeyes to an 8-0 record and an almost assured Big Ten title bid. Their defense is allowing the 10th fewest points per game in the country, and the Buckeyes haven't won a game by less than two scores all season. Northwestern's goal should be to keep Ohio State under 60 points, avoid a shutout and stay healthy for their game next week at Minnesota. Fearless forecast: Ohio State 56 Northwestern 7



Luke Slabaugh (3-5)

My take: NU has routinely become its opponent's "Get Right" game, in which the scuffling team will beat the Cats down and get its season back on track. A Paul Chryst-less Wisconsin throttled NU at home and has played to the level of its competition since. Iowa fans were ready to launch Brian Ferentz into the sun before Saturday's inspired 33-13 win. And, right on cue, Ohio State dug some awfully deep holes at Penn State before roaring back to remain undefeated. They're out for blood. Great. I got to know tOSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles back when he was at Oklahoma State. He's a sharp mind and an A+ human being. Players almost immediately buy in to his style of coaching, and it's apparent in Year One that the Buckeyes have, too. They're top 10 in the nation in yards allowed per play, total defense, turnover margin (+9), and first down defense. He deserves another nomination for the Broyles Award. OSU is likely the most *complete* team in the country. Heisman candidate quarterback leads an offense sporting an insane 7.75 yards per play (twice as much as Iowa!), dynamic receivers, playmakers on defense. No one is picking NU to win this game. However, what can the Cats do right to leave with their heads held high? * Win the turnover battle * Emphasize time of possession * Finish wrapping up opposing players on tackles * Keep Brendan Sullivan comfortable enough in the pocket - the seven sacks a week ago killed any momentum NU had in that game. You know, the little things that have been lacking. Should be a fun game. Anyone read any good books lately? Fearless forecast: Ohio State 41 Northwestern 7



Louie Vaccher (4-4)