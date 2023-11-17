Saturday's Senior Day game against Purdue is both a first and a last for Northwestern.

It will be the first game under permanent head coach David Braun, who was officially named the program's leader on Thursday. It will be the last game at the current Ryan Field, which has hosted games since 1926 but will be torn down and rebuilt (assuming the Evanston City Council approves it, as expected, in a Monday vote.)

It will also be the last game for a group of Northwestern seniors who aren't returning next season. (The program haven't identified them before this article was published.)

Northwestern (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten), which will clinch a bowl berth with a victory over the Boilers, is looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

Purdue (3-7, 2-5), which has won three of the last four over the Wildcats, is also looking for a second win in a row for it first-year coach, Ryan Walters.

Will the Wildcats win Braun's first game as the permanent head coach and send their seniors off with a win?

Here are our predictions: