Fearless Forecast: Purdue vs. Northwestern
Saturday's Senior Day game against Purdue is both a first and a last for Northwestern.
It will be the first game under permanent head coach David Braun, who was officially named the program's leader on Thursday. It will be the last game at the current Ryan Field, which has hosted games since 1926 but will be torn down and rebuilt (assuming the Evanston City Council approves it, as expected, in a Monday vote.)
It will also be the last game for a group of Northwestern seniors who aren't returning next season. (The program haven't identified them before this article was published.)
Northwestern (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten), which will clinch a bowl berth with a victory over the Boilers, is looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season.
Purdue (3-7, 2-5), which has won three of the last four over the Wildcats, is also looking for a second win in a row for it first-year coach, Ryan Walters.
Will the Wildcats win Braun's first game as the permanent head coach and send their seniors off with a win?
Here are our predictions:
*****
MORE CATS COVERAGE: Improbable rehab gives Niro a chance to 'go out on a high note' l Braun named permanent head coach l Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue i Bryant reflects on his career ahead of Senior Day l Press conference notes: Braun talks interim tag l The 3-2-1 going into Week 12
*****
Matt Shelton (7-3)
Purdue's rushing attack suddenly hit high gear last week in a 49-30 win over Minnesota. Lead back Devin Mockabee had 17 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. was right there with him at 15 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
This week, they'll head right into the teeth of a Northwestern defense playing outstanding against the run since the bye week. The last two weeks have yielded 190 yards combined and one touchdown from Wisconsin and Iowa.
I don't expect the Wildcats to keep up this pace in rushing defense, but they should be more than prepared to halt the Boilermakers' momentum on that side of the ball. Northwestern's offensive line was resurgent against Wisconsin and have proven in the back half of the season that they can hold their own against stock Big Ten defenses.
More time for Ben Bryant to operate should give the Wildcats another first-half scoring boost, then a quieter day for Mockabee plus a senior class motivated for their last game in Ryan Field should equal Northwestern's first back-to-back wins of the season.
Fearless forecast: Northwestern 27, Purdue 17
Louie Vaccher (7-3)
Northwestern has a lot going for it on Saturday. They're playing at Ryan Field, where they are 4-1 this season. The efficient Bryant will start at quarterback. The Wildcat defense has allowed just 10 points in each of their last two games.
Purdue's offense exploded for 49 points against Minnesota last week, but I think that was an aberration for an attack that scored a total of 48 points in the previous four games combined.
The Wildcat defense will be its usual, fundamentally sound self and make Purdue earn every yard. And if this turns into another low-scoring Big Ten West slobberknocker, keep this in mind: Northwestern hasn't turned the ball over in three weeks. Their last one was at Nebraska on Oct. 21.
This will be the 1,016th Northwestern football game at 97-year-old Ryan Field. I think the Cats will send the venerable old castle off with their sixth win of the season to make them bowl-eligible.
Fearless Forecast: Northwestern 23, Purdue 17