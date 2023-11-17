EVANSTON-Ray Niro III's sixth season at Northwestern was almost over before it began. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver, renowned for his special teams excellence, injured his foot in training camp and thought he'd be done for the year.

"It was terrible," he said. "It was an injury at fall camp, and they said I'd possibly be out for the year."

But Niro, who was awarded the No. 1 jersey in 2022, managed to come back and play in the last two games.

"I don't know, we just did a great job with the training staff and it felt good to get back out there," he said.

Niro credited his comeback to Northwestern's infamous Assistant Director of Football Performance, Alex Spanos.

"When you're in the season and not playing, you have to do these lifts and assault-bike workouts with Spanos," he said. "He does it in a way where it's fun.

"You're getting killed, and you're not playing at all and you see the guys who are, but he makes this so much fun for the injured guys. I can tell you, from all the injured guys in the past, Spanos is a great dude who is awesome with that stuff."

Those workouts, combined with the integral work of Northwestern's medical staff, are what brought Niro back more than a month ahead of schedule.

"I thought the timeline would be like, maybe the bowl game," Niro said. "But our training staff is really good.

"I was working a lot with Northwestern Medicine downtown with Dr. [Anish] Kadakia and my trainer. We had a good plan for it. We're still being safe, and it ended up being sooner than expected."

It was right out of the frying pan of rehab workouts with Spanos and into the fire of game action. Niro debuted against Iowa two weeks ago on special teams, and then made an offensive impact last week against Wisconsin with two catches for 31 yards.

"It was like 'You're back in'," Niro said about his immediate addition back into the swing of things. "We had a rehab plan with underwater treadmill and a build-up. We met with a doctor on Wednesday of Iowa week, and he's like, 'You're good.'

"So I suited up for Iowa, full week of practice for Wisconsin, and then was out in Wisconsin making a few plays."

Getting Niro back has made an already deep wide receivers room even deeper. Niro can spell AJ Henning in the slot/speedster role, and make an impact in a role of his own.

"He's such an asset," head coach David Braun said. "Ray is a guy where you love to get the ball in his hands. I'm so happy for him coming off that injury to get back at it with his guys."



