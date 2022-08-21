Five thoughts heading into game week

As the Wildcats continue to prepare for their Week 0 game in the Aer Lingus Classic against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, here are five things on our mind.

Is the QB battle over? It’s been the question of the summer: who will be the starting quarterback for Northwestern?

We may finally have an answer, less than a week before the Wildcats kick off against Nebraska in Dublin.

Based on some of the replies to quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s Instagram post on Sunday, it looks like No. 3 might be the one jogging onto the field with the first offense at Aviva Stadium.

Hilinski’s post merely stated, “Through it all, still standing tall… #sameteam (handshake emoji)”. That didn’t tell us too much. Several players responded with words of encouragement that hinted the job might be his.

But one player in particular flatly stated, “QB1!!” and then deleted his comment a short while later. (We won’t call out the player by name, but the deletion speaks volumes about the likelihood that Hilinski will be the guy.)

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald will have an opportunity to officially end the suspense around noon on Monday, when he meets the media for his Week 0 press conference. Whether he names the starter or not is anyone’s guess.





The pressure is on Nebraska: We think the pressure in this game will be squarely on the shoulders of the guys wearing red.

Despite a dismal 3-9 record last season, expectations are high for the Huskers. Some media outlets pick them to win the Big Ten West. Their over/under for number of wins this season is 7.5 (Northwestern’s is 4). Nebraska is a 13-point favorite on Saturday.

In the bigger picture, there’s even more at stake. Head coach Scott Frost is coaching for his job this season. His seat is on top of a volcano after going 15-29 (10-25 Big Ten) and failing to get the Huskers to a bowl game in four seasons.

To save his job, he brought in this season a new offensive coordinator in Mark Whipple from Pitt, four other new assistants coaches, a new quarterback in transfer Casey Thompson from Texas, and 32 other new scholarship players. That’s a lot to assimilate for a season opener.

If Northwestern can keep it close going into the fourth quarter, Nebraska could tighten up and get that “here-we-go-again” feeling: eight of their nine losses last season were by one score.



