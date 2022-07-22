Four-star DB Jordan Sanford shortens list heading into Aug. 4 decision date
Jordan Sanford's mother is getting a heck of a birthday present this year.
Mrs. Sanford's birthday is Aug. 4, and her son, a four-star safety from Arlington (Texas) Timberview, is announcing his commitment on that day.
Sanford told WildcatReport that he has whittled his list of favorites from eight schools down to "about three of them." Find out more in this premium recruiting story.
