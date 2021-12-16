Four-star DE Anto Saka never wavered on his commitment to Northwestern

The Northwestern Anto Saka committed to in July and the Northwestern he signed with on Wednesday morning are very different.

Saka gave his verbal pledge after the 2020 Wildcats had just appeared in the Big Ten championship game and earned a final ranking of 10th in the AP poll. They seemed like a worthy destination for a four-star, Rivals250 prospect like Saka.

But the 2021 season was a free fall for NU, which went from first to worst in the Big Ten West and finished with a dismal 3-9 record. That's the program with which he signed his national letter of intent.

Despite the sudden and severe downturn in the team's fortunes, Saka says that he never had any second thoughts about his decision. It didn't bother him at all, even if he had offers from 34 other schools and turned down finalists Penn State and USC to pick Northwestern.

What's more, Saka said that people didn't start questioning him about why he wanted to be a Wildcat, either. Why not? Because, he said with a booming baritone laugh, people had been asking him that question all along.

"Everybody was asking me that since I first committed,, and that's when they were coming off the Big Ten championship [game] and being ranked No. 10," said Saka. "People asked, 'How can you turn down illustrious Penn State and USC? California and white-out games. You're going to pass that up?'

But for Saka, the decision to forego those two traditional power programs for Northwestern wasn't that difficult. Ask him what stands out about Northwestern and he details the three reasons that pointed him to Evanston.

"First of all, the school is amazing. It's one of the most beautiful campuses I've ever seen," he said. "It's a Top 10 academic school, and I pride myself on my education. I want a degree to mean something when my career is over. And last, it's Big Ten football. I've always been a Big Ten fan."