Four-star RB Kory Amachree sets official visit to Northwestern

Kory Amachree has a lot of options.

The standout from Haslett (Mich.) is a four-star 2026 prospect with more than 30 scholarship offers, 16 from Power Four programs, including four from Big Ten schools.

Even though the 6-foot, 205-pounder has yet to visit Evanston, he announced last week that he will take an official visit to Northwestern on the weekend of May 9-11. He told WildcatReport that it was a combination of the coaching staff and the school's outstanding academics that led him to plan the coveted visit.

Find out what else Amachree had to say about his interest in Northwestern and his recruiting picture in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only.