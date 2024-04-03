@WildcatReport

A 6-foot-3 guard from Costa Mesa (Calif.) Pacifica Christian, Strauss redshirted and did not play for the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Northwestern lost its first player to the transfer portal in the 2024 cycle on Wednesday, when freshman Parker Strauss entered the portal.

Strauss was seen as a development prospect when he signed with the program in November of 2022. Northwestern was his only Power Six scholarship offer.

While we know very little of Strauss' skill set or potential, it will open another scholarship with which the Wildcats can recruit another player from the portal.

Northwestern will lose three players from this year's NCAA Tournament team who are out of eligibility: star point guard Boo Buie, starting shooting guard Ryan Lanborg and backup big man Blake Preston. Two of those scholarships will be replaced by Class of 2024 high schoolers who signed in November: three-star guards Angelo Ciaravino and KJ Windham.

With Strauss's exit, the Wildcats now have at least two more scholarship slots to fill. We will soon learn whether any other players wish to leave the program as exit interviews are conducted within the program.

Strauss averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a senior in 2023, when he led Pacifica Christian to a CIF Division II title game appearance. He was named first team All-San Joaquin League and was an All-CIF selection.